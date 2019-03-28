PATNAUD, ARTHUR PATRICK (Major, U.S. Army Ret.)

69, of Florida, formerly of Cranston, passed away March 20, 2019. Born in Fall River, MA, he was the son of the late Arthur A. and Sally H. (Riley) Patnaud.

Arthur was a Major in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam and Persian Gulf veteran serving with the 101st Airborne and 82nd Airborne Division.

He was the dear brother of Carol Ann LaFazia and her husband Thomas of Jamestown, Sgt. Michael A. Patnaud (CPD) and his wife Dina of North Kingstown and the late Joseph R. Patnaud; loving uncle of Tommy LaFazia, Michelle Souchette, Michael and Joseph Patnaud; and cherished great-uncle of Thomas, Hudson and Riley.

Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Friday, March 29th at 10 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Grace Church, 15 George Waterman Rd., Johnston at 11 a.m.

Burial with military honors will be at RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. VISITING HOURS are FRIDAY MORNING from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.