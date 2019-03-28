The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
15 George Waterman Rd
Johnston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Patnaud
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Patrick Patnaud Major, U.S. Army Ret.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arthur Patrick Patnaud Major, U.S. Army Ret. Obituary
PATNAUD, ARTHUR PATRICK (Major, U.S. Army Ret.)
69, of Florida, formerly of Cranston, passed away March 20, 2019. Born in Fall River, MA, he was the son of the late Arthur A. and Sally H. (Riley) Patnaud.
Arthur was a Major in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam and Persian Gulf veteran serving with the 101st Airborne and 82nd Airborne Division.
He was the dear brother of Carol Ann LaFazia and her husband Thomas of Jamestown, Sgt. Michael A. Patnaud (CPD) and his wife Dina of North Kingstown and the late Joseph R. Patnaud; loving uncle of Tommy LaFazia, Michelle Souchette, Michael and Joseph Patnaud; and cherished great-uncle of Thomas, Hudson and Riley.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Friday, March 29th at 10 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Grace Church, 15 George Waterman Rd., Johnston at 11 a.m.
Burial with military honors will be at RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. VISITING HOURS are FRIDAY MORNING from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now