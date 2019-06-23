|
Pelosi Jr., Arthur
Arthur Pelosi Jr passed away on Friday June 14 after losing a battle to early onset dementia. Artie, as he liked to be called was a talented drummer with an encyclopedic knowledge of contemporary music. He was a gentle soul who sadly battled many demons in his abbreviated life. He once said that the only thing he did right in this life was his son Justin. In addition to Justin and his wife Abbey and two grandchildren, he leaves behind his heartbroken sisters Dr. Gail Pelosi of Bethlehem PA and Jayne Pelosi of Yarmouth Port MA. A Celebration of Life is currently being planned. Int parties should contact [email protected]
Published in The Providence Journal on June 23, 2019