DuBOIS, ARTHUR ROBERT
81, of North Kingstown on March 9, 2019. Former husband of Carol A. (Taylor) DuBois and beloved father of: Linda M. Lucia, Robert W. DuBois and Steven P. DuBois. Brother of Dolores H. Gulliver; and grandfather of: Sara E. Lucia.
His Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11 AM in THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick. Visiting hours on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 4 PM – 7 PM in the funeral home. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 13, 2019