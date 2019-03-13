Home

Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
Arthur Robert DuBois Obituary
DuBOIS, ARTHUR ROBERT
81, of North Kingstown on March 9, 2019. Former husband of Carol A. (Taylor) DuBois and beloved father of: Linda M. Lucia, Robert W. DuBois and Steven P. DuBois. Brother of Dolores H. Gulliver; and grandfather of: Sara E. Lucia.
His Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11 AM in THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick. Visiting hours on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 4 PM – 7 PM in the funeral home. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 13, 2019
