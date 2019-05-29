|
|
SCOPELLITI, JR., Arthur,
92, of Ursula Road, died Sunday. Husband of the late Clara (Uva) Scopelliti. He leaves sons David and Ronald Scopelliti, brother Steven Scopelliti, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
His funeral will be Friday at 9am from the Anderson-Winfield Home, Greenville. Mass of Christian burial at 10am in St. Michael's Church, Smithfield. Visitation Thursday 5-7pm. Burial in Highland Park. For complete obituary, please see www.andersonwinfield.net.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 29, 2019