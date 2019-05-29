Home

Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-0180
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Church
Smithfield, RI
View Map
SCOPELLITI, JR., Arthur,
92, of Ursula Road, died Sunday. Husband of the late Clara (Uva) Scopelliti. He leaves sons David and Ronald Scopelliti, brother Steven Scopelliti, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
His funeral will be Friday at 9am from the Anderson-Winfield Home, Greenville. Mass of Christian burial at 10am in St. Michael's Church, Smithfield. Visitation Thursday 5-7pm. Burial in Highland Park. For complete obituary, please see www.andersonwinfield.net.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 29, 2019
