Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boyle Funeral Home
331 Smith Street
Providence, RI 02908
(401) 272-3100
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
8:30 AM
Boyle Funeral Home
331 Smith Street
Providence, RI 02908
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Bianco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Thomas Bianco

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arthur Thomas Bianco Obituary
BIANCO, ARTHUR THOMAS
77, passed away, February 7, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Judith A. (Mahoney) Bianco.
Arthur, a graduate of LaSalle Academy, was employed as a truck driver for Consolidated Freightways, before his retirement. He served his nation proudly in the U.S. Air Force.
Arthur is survived by a daughter, Lisa Bianco and her husband, Kevin Riley, a granddaughter, Diana Bianco-Riley, a brother in law, John Mahoney and his wife, Martha.
The funeral will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 8:30 am, from the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith Street, Providence. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Seekonk. Burial will follow in Saint Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019, from 4 – 8 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Arthurs' name to: Hope Hospice Care of R.I., 1085 N. Main St., Providence, RI, 02904 or St. Anthony Church, 32 Lawn Ave., Pawtucket, RI, 02860. For directions, and online condolences please visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boyle Funeral Home
Download Now