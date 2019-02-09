|
|
BIANCO, ARTHUR THOMAS
77, passed away, February 7, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Judith A. (Mahoney) Bianco.
Arthur, a graduate of LaSalle Academy, was employed as a truck driver for Consolidated Freightways, before his retirement. He served his nation proudly in the U.S. Air Force.
Arthur is survived by a daughter, Lisa Bianco and her husband, Kevin Riley, a granddaughter, Diana Bianco-Riley, a brother in law, John Mahoney and his wife, Martha.
The funeral will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 8:30 am, from the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith Street, Providence. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Seekonk. Burial will follow in Saint Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019, from 4 – 8 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Arthurs' name to: Hope Hospice Care of R.I., 1085 N. Main St., Providence, RI, 02904 or St. Anthony Church, 32 Lawn Ave., Pawtucket, RI, 02860. For directions, and online condolences please visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 9, 2019