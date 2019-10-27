|
WOOD, ARTHUR W., JR.
91, of Narragansett, formerly of Cranston, passed away Friday. Born in Providence he was a son of the late Arthur W. and Amelia (L'Heureux) Wood. He graduated from Cranston High School in 1946 and received his Bachelor's degree from Bryant College. At Bryant, he received the Gold Key Award for outstanding scholastic achievement. He served six years in the United States Naval Reserves and then was drafted by the Army and served honorably for two years. He was employed at the Valley Steak House until it closed and then he worked at the Agawam Country Club, retiring in 1998. He enjoyed taking long walks, spending time with his family, and trips to Block Island. He is survived by a sister, Laura Blount of Narragansett; a nephew, Frank Blount, Jr. and his wife Christine of South Kingstown; a niece Karen DiSano and her companion Lou Musco of Greenville; three great nephews, Kyle Blount, Cory Blount and his wife Claire, and Nicholas Blount; and a great niece Krystal DiSano. He was pre-deceased by a brother-in-law, Francis W. Blount, Sr. Visiting hours will be at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Wednesday 9:00- 10:15 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at St., Mary Star of the Sea Church, 864 Pt. Judith Road, Narragansett. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 245 Waterman St #306, Providence, RI 02906. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 27, 2019