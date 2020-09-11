1/1
THORNTON, ASAHEL H. "Howdy"
94, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 after a short battle with Covid-19. He was the husband of the late Shirley F. (Boyle) Thornton. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Frank and Edith (Hopkins) Thornton.
Mr. Thornton served in-country during three wars- WWII, Korea and Vietnam. Flying out of Wendling, England during WWII, he survived 25 missions as a waist gunner aboard a B-24 Liberator. He retired from the US Air Force as a Master Sgt. in 1971.
A lifelong Greenville resident, he was a member of the Greenville Baptist Church and the Greenville Fire Dept. He was a master of the scroll saw.
Uncle Howdy loved magic and would enthrall us all with parlor tricks at holidays during the 1960's. He spent the last 10 years of his life at the Village at Waterman Lake where he will be greatly missed.
He was the brother of the late Marion Darling, Carrie Palazzi, Elwood and Harry Thornton. Mr. Thornton is survived by many nieces and nephews and by his sister in-law, Allie.
Burial at Acotes Hill Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers donations to the charity of your choice will be appreciated. A Celebration of Life due to Covid will be held at a later date. For Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
