The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory
1278 Park Ave.
Cranston, RI
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rocco's Church
Johnston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Assunta Piccolino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Assunta C. (DiFazio) Piccolino

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Assunta C. (DiFazio) Piccolino Obituary
PICCOLINO, ASSUNTA C. (DiFAZIO)
83, of Cranston, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Morgan Health Center, Johnston. She was the beloved wife of the late Benedetto C. Piccolino. Born in Italy, she was the daughter of the late Natale and Maria (DiRaimo) DiFazio.
She is survived by her loving daughter Maria Paliotta and her husband Alessandro "Alex"; cherished grandchildren, Marisa & Paul Paliotta, Nicolas and Adriana Piccolino. Assunta is also predeceased by her son Benedetto "Benny" A. Piccolino, sister Giovanna Carlino and brother Giovanni "John" DiFazio.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Monday at 9:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Rocco's Church, Johnston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on Sunday from 4:00 – 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Morgan Health Center, 80 Morgan Ave., Johnston, RI 02919. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now