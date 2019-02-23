|
PICCOLINO, ASSUNTA C. (DiFAZIO)
83, of Cranston, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Morgan Health Center, Johnston. She was the beloved wife of the late Benedetto C. Piccolino. Born in Italy, she was the daughter of the late Natale and Maria (DiRaimo) DiFazio.
She is survived by her loving daughter Maria Paliotta and her husband Alessandro "Alex"; cherished grandchildren, Marisa & Paul Paliotta, Nicolas and Adriana Piccolino. Assunta is also predeceased by her son Benedetto "Benny" A. Piccolino, sister Giovanna Carlino and brother Giovanni "John" DiFazio.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Monday at 9:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Rocco's Church, Johnston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on Sunday from 4:00 – 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Morgan Health Center, 80 Morgan Ave., Johnston, RI 02919. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 23, 2019