Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
9:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Pius V Church
Eaton Street
Providence, RI
Assunta M. "Susan" (Bova) Palangio

Assunta M. "Susan" (Bova) Palangio Obituary
PALANGIO, ASSUNTA M. "Susan" (Bova)
87, a retired phlebotomist passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the St. Antoine Residence surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Thomas A. Palangio, and the daughter of the late Antonio and Frances (Palumbo) Bova. She was the beloved mother of Dr. Jennifer S. Palangio, Susan M. Aubin, Judy P. Cambio, Thomas A. Palangio, John R. Palangio, and Michael J. Palangio; devoted grandmother of Rachel, Alexandra, Michael, Steven, Christopher, Alexander, and Angela. Her family would like to sincerely thank the staff, especially the CNA's at St. Antoine Residence for the loving care that was shown to their mother.
Her funeral will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 at 9:15 AM from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM in St. Pius V Church, Eaton Street, Providence. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Visitation Monday, 8-9AM. Information and condolences, please visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 19, 2019
