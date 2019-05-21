Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Tarro & Sons Funeral Home
425 Broadway
Providence, RI 02909
(401) 421-7971
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Providence St.
West Warwick, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Assunta Pascale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Assunta (Panciocco) Pascale

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Assunta (Panciocco) Pascale Obituary
PASCALE, Assunta (Panciocco)
93, of Cranston, passed away Saturday. She was the wife of the late Vincent Pascale. They were married 62 years.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Luigi and Maria Luisa (Martino) Panciocco.
She is survived by one son, James V. Pascale and his wife Marguerite of Cranston; three grandchildren, Susan Frechette and her husband Marc, Stephanie Laplante and her husband Joshua, and Jamie Pascale; and four great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Peter Panciocco, Evelyn Phillips and Anna Haynes.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 10:00 AM in St. Joseph Church, Providence St., West Warwick. Burial will be in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Arrangements by A. TARRO & SONS Funeral Home.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now