PASCALE, Assunta (Panciocco)
93, of Cranston, passed away Saturday. She was the wife of the late Vincent Pascale. They were married 62 years.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Luigi and Maria Luisa (Martino) Panciocco.
She is survived by one son, James V. Pascale and his wife Marguerite of Cranston; three grandchildren, Susan Frechette and her husband Marc, Stephanie Laplante and her husband Joshua, and Jamie Pascale; and four great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Peter Panciocco, Evelyn Phillips and Anna Haynes.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 10:00 AM in St. Joseph Church, Providence St., West Warwick. Burial will be in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Arrangements by A. TARRO & SONS Funeral Home.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 21, 2019