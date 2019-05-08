|
|
|
GREENE, AUBREY J.
Beloved daughter of John J. Greene and Ashley L. Casey, was born sleeping on April 29, 2019 at Kent Hospital. Our lives were touched by her struggle to be here. Please keep us in your thoughts as we prepare for her funeral and coming to terms with our lives here without her.
Visiting hours will be held in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston, on Thursday from 5:00 - 8:00 pm. Her funeral service will begin at 8:00 pm. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 8, 2019
Read More