Audrey A. Doris
1940 - 2020
DORIS, AUDREY A.
79, died on August 21, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was the beloved longtime companion of Gordon H. Chandler.
Born and raised in Providence, the daughter of the late Russell G. and Gladys H. (Tandy) Doris, she was the sister of the late Beverly Tartaglia (Jesse). Audrey was an executive assistant to the President of Blue Cross Blue Shield until retiring in 1985. Most recently she worked alongside Gordon at Chandler Roofing.
In addition to her companion, Gordon, she is survived by three nieces and a nephew.
Calling hours at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick, Monday, August 24 from 4-6 PM. Burial in Pocasset Cemetery, Cranston will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to: American Cancer Society, 931 Jefferson Blvd Ste 3004, Warwick, RI 02886-2213 (www.cancer.org). Condolences may be offered and remembrances shared at carpenterjenks.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
