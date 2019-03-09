Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Letourneau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey A. Letourneau

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Audrey A. Letourneau Obituary
LETOURNEAU, AUDREY A.
85, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. Born in Johnston, she was a daughter of the late Chester A. and Eva M. (Waymouth) Shelley.
Audrey worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant for Eleanor Slater Hospital for many years before retiring.
A visitation will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 from 9–10 am in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Cemetery will be private. Information and condolences, TheQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now