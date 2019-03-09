|
|
LETOURNEAU, AUDREY A.
85, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. Born in Johnston, she was a daughter of the late Chester A. and Eva M. (Waymouth) Shelley.
Audrey worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant for Eleanor Slater Hospital for many years before retiring.
A visitation will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 from 9–10 am in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Cemetery will be private. Information and condolences, TheQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 9, 2019