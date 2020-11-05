CARNEVALE, Audrey B. (Neri)
of Bradenton, FL and South Kingstown, passed away on October 31, 2020 after a long term illness. She was the wife of the late Magistrate Anthony "Buddy" Carnevale.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Ann (Beretta) Neri.
Audrey was a graduate of RIC and a former employee of the State of Rhode Island. She enjoyed biking, kayaking, reading and the beach. Prior to her illness, she volunteered at the Providence School Department Inspiring Minds Program, the Create Readers Program at the Olneyville branch of the Providence Public Library, the Providence Diocese Neighborhood Friendly Visitor Program, the Silver Lake Community Center and Holy Cross Church.
Audrey is survived by her beloved sisters and brothers in laws; Sandra Ferri, Joanne and James McKenna, Patricia and William Johnson, and Timi Ann Neri. She also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Due to COVID-19, her funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Audrey's memory to the Anthony Carnevale Elementary School, 50 Springfield Street, Providence, RI 02909
For online condolences, please visit www.pontarellimarinofunerals.com
.