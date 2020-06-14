TROWBRIDGE, AUDREY HOPE DAVIS
83, of Wakefield, died peacefully on June 10, 2020 in Providence, Rhode Island. She was the wife of the late Edward Remington Trowbridge III. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late George Cundall Davis and Hope Watson Davis.
Audrey was an alumni of The Mary C. Wheeler School and Abbot Academy '54, now known as Phillips Academy in Andover, MA. She also attended Mt. Holyoke College.
Mrs. Trowbridge was a member of the Society of Colonial Dames and The Dunes Club, as well as a communicant of St. Martins Episcopal Church, Providence. She was a direct descendant of Roger Williams who founded RI in 1636, John Watson who settled in South Kingstown in 1672, and Thomas Hooker, the Founder of Hartford, CT in 1636. She also volunteered for the Wheeler School Clothing Sale, an event that was founded by her mother.
Mrs. Trowbridge was a former member of The Agawam Hunt Club, The Providence Athenaeum, The Willow Dell Beach Club, The Point Judith Yacht Club, where she served as commodore, the Providence Garden Club, The Hope Club, and the Red Bridge Council of Republican Woman where she served as Treasurer and President. She was the Co-Owner of Cricket on the Hearth.
She is survived by her three children; Rebecca Duane Chase Trowbridge Walsh of Wakefield, Edward Remington Trowbridge IV and wife Jill of Rumford and Hope Davis Trowbridge and her husband of Fairfield, CT.
She was the beloved grandmother of five grandchildren: Chase Davis Walsh Kjellberg and husband Scott, Patrick Joseph Walsh II, Edward R. Trowbridge V (Hunter,) Blake Eleise Trowbridge, Spencer Hope Trowbridge and great granddaughter Clare Davis Kjellberg.
She was predeceased by her sister Patricia Davis Cooper and is survived by her nieces and nephews: Christopher, Jeffrey, Wendelyn, Catherine and their spouses and children.
There will be a private family burial at Swan Point Cemetery, Blackstone Blvd., Providence with a memorial to follow at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the South Kingstown Land Trust of R.I., 17 Matunuck Beach Rd., Wakefield, R.I. 02879 or HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. Condolences may be left at www.monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.