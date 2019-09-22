|
Gardiner, Audrey Lucille
Audrey Lucille Gardiner, 91, formerly of East Greenwich, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2019 at her home in Marietta, Georgia. Audrey was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Avaldo Gardiner, who died in 1998. Audrey relocated to Georgia in 2009 to live with her daughter, Valerie Gardiner Nelson. In addition to Valerie, she is survived by her daughter Cheryle Gardiner Jackson, her son Clinton Lloyd Gardiner, eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Audrey was born on March 17, 1928 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, the only child of the late Kathleen Lucretia Myers Berrick and step daughter of Adam Berrick.
A memorial service will be held from 6-7pm on September 26, 2019, at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, located at 118 Division Street, East Greenwich, Rhode Island. She will be interred with her husband in a private ceremony at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter, Rhode Island.
In lieu of cards, the family encourages remembrances to be made in the form of donations to the ( www.alz.org ) in the names of Lloyd and Audrey Gardiner.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 22, 2019