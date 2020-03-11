|
GRAEMIGER, AUGUST "BUCK"
83, of Coventry, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Coventry Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation with his loving wife of over 55 years, Jeanne (Cady) Graemiger by his side.
Born in West Warwick, he was a son of the late George A. and Madeline M. (Nester) Graemiger.
After graduating from Coventry High School, Buck enlisted in the US Army where he served his country as a Radio Operator. He then began his career at General Dynamics: Electric Boat, Groton, CT, where he retired as Superintendent of the Painting Division. Buck enjoyed all facets of wood working and carpentry, and also loved spending time gardening, relaxing in his yard, and summers spent at the camp on Johnson's Pond.
Buck was the loving father of Jeffrey Graemiger of Coventry, Dane Graemiger of California, Eric Baczenski of East Greenwich, Paula Schwarz (and Otto) of Ecuador, Donna (and Scott) Tucker of Coventry; father-in-law of Lisa Graemiger of West Warwick; Grandfather of Rachael, John, Michael, Nicholas, Jacob, Lucas, Nicole, and Emily; great grandfather of 7. He was the brother of the late Marilyn J. Graemiger.
Buck's Funeral Service will be Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3), Coventry. Interment with Military Honors to follow at RI Veteran's Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours Thursday, 4:00 – 7:00 PM. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020