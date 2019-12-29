Home

Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-0180
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
Augustine F. "Frank" Lusignan Jr.

LUSIGNAN, JR., AUGUSTINE F. "FRANK"
92, of Central Pike died peacefully at home,Tuesday. He was the husband of the late Jean (Fenner) Lusignan. Father of Chuck, Fred, Frank and Paula Lusignan. Memorial service Saturday, January 4th at 12:00pm in the Anderson-Winfield home, Greenville. In lieu of flowers donations to Foster Public Library, 184 Howard Hill Road, Foster, RI 02825. For complete obit please visit www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
