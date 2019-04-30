The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Dr. Augustus F. Marsella D.O. Obituary
MARSELLA , D.O., DR. AUGUSTUS F.
100, of Naples, FL , passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at his home. He was the beloved husband of the late Joan (Kearns) Marsella. Born in Warwick, RI he was the son of the late Augustus and Giovannina "Jenny" (Simonelli) Marsella. Dr. Marsella was an Osteopathic physician for over 50 years in private practice; and was a WW II Navy veteran. He was a member of FFA Medical Flight Examiner, member of the POA, member of the Masonic Lodge & , Italian American Club of Naples, FL, VFW West Warwick and the Ret. Military Officers of SW Florida.
He is survived by his loving children Dr. Janet Wildman of IL, Steven Marsella and his wife Joyce of Cranston, his cherished grandchildren Julia Wildman Ruth and her husband Jerry and Andrew Marsella, his great grandchilddaughter Nora Ruth. He was also the loving father of the late Celeste Marsella , grandfather of the late Alexander Marsella and brother of the late Lydia Morvillo, Romolo Marsella and Theresa Cavaliere.
His visiting hours will be held on Wednesday evening 4-7 pm in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston. Thursday morning a funeral procession will be held from the funeral home at 10 am followed by committal prayers and military honors to be held in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 30, 2019
