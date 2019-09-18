|
Burns III, Augustus J.
"Gus" 73, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019, at his home, after a fearless bout with cancer. Gus was the treasured husband of Lorraine C. (Hubert) Burns.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Augustus J. and Dorothy E. (Matteson) Burns. Gus is survived by his children: Christopher Burns, Deborah Burns, and Lisa Burns, and Lorraine's children, Katherine Viveiros, Daniel Tubman, and Laurie Marchand. Gus was the adored grandfather of eleven: Samantha Cayer, Nathan Tubman, Brandon Chamberlain, Marissa Tubman, Kayla Chamberlain, Michael Viveiros, Alexis Burns, Nicholas Viveiros, Aidan Tubman, Daniel Tubman, and Dylan Marchand. Gus is also survived by his siblings Michael Burns and Shirley Marceau, as well as many nieces and nephews.Gus, a retired foreman for Brown and Sharpe, and recently retired from The Diocese of Providence, was also a Eucharist Minister and reader.
His funeral will be held Friday September 20, 2019 at 10am from the Hoey-Arpin-Williams-King Funeral Home, 168 Academy Ave. Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket. Visiting hours will be Thursday 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Blessed Sacrament Church 239 Regent Ave, Providence, RI 02908. For more information please visit mountpleasantfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 18, 2019