Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick - Warwick
142 Centerville Road Route 117
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 732-8800
Austin J. O'Malley Jr. Obituary
O'MALLEY JR., AUSTIN J.
87, passed away on September 23, 2019. Husband of Doris (Pilon) O'Malley. Besides his wife of 66 years, Austin is survived by his sons, Stephen, Brian, Austin III, and John O'Malley, his daughters, Lois Bradshaw, Karen O'Malley, Maureen Cesario, and Laurel O'Malley, his brother, Brian O'Malley, his sisters, Patricia Baribault, and Jeanine Brey, 10 grandchildren, and a great grandson. Austin was the brother of the late Robert, Dennis, Kevin, and Louis O'Malley, and Margaret Farrell.
Calling hours Sunday, 5 – 8 PM, in the Russell J. Boyle and Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road, Warwick. Funeral Monday at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11 AM in Holy Apostles Church, 800 Pippin Orchard Rd., Cranston. Burial in the RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter.
Kindly omit flowers, donations may be made in Austin's memory to; Special Olympics RI, 370 George Washington Hwy, Smithfield, RI 02917. www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 28, 2019
