Cook, Avery O.
86, of Johnston and formerly of Woonsocket, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 after a brief illness. He was the cherished husband of Joan Welles Cook.
Avery graduated from Dean Academy and served in the Navy during the Korean War. He worked and retired from the New England Telephone Company after 37 years. He was President and Superintendent of Oak Hill Cemetery for many years and also served on the Board of Tenants for the city of Woonsocket. He was a member of the Universalist Church and the Free Masons.
Avery was an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots Fan and also enjoyed watching Professional Golf on TV. He enjoyed spending time with his loving wife and sons frequently playing cards with them and always recapping ball games and golf. He loved their little dog Buddy.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his four sons: John (Susan) of Franklin, MA, Jeffrey (Fran) of Jamestown, RI, Dean (Annette) of Scituate, RI, James (Dee) of Warwick, RI and eleven grandchildren.
Burial arrangements are private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 25, 2019