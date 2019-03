JOHNSON, AVIS A.

Avis A. (Ritzau) Johnson, age 91, beloved mother and grandmother of Wakefield, formerly of Cranston passed away Monday, February 25, 2019. Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Walter John and the late Mary (Streeter) Ritzau. Avis was the wife of the late Dr. Donald F. Johnson for 56 years. She was a Registered Nurse, employed by State of Rhode Island until her retirement in 1985. She was an active member of Woodridge Congregational Church for more than fifty years. She was also a member of the Meshanticut Garden Club. She is survived by her children Laurie Johnson of Jamestown, Susan Patton and her husband Stephen of Glastonbury, CT David Johnson of Groton, CT. She was the devoted grandmother of Laura and Matthew Patton. She leaves her two brothers William S. Ritzau, and Walter J. Ritzau. A Memorial Service will be at held Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11:00 am at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick. There will be a calling hour just prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 am. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Potter League for Animals in Middletown RI. For additional information and online condolences please visit www.carpenterjenks.com Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary