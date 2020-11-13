1/1
Avis L. Flynn
1927 - 2020
FLYNN, Avis L.
93, of Lincoln, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, Providence. She was the wife of the late Everett F. Flynn.
Born in Fall River, MA, she was the daughter of the late Milton and Florence (Robinson) Halliwell. She resided in Lincoln for most of her life.
Mrs. Flynn was employed as a Clerk for the Internal Revenue Service, Providence Office, for over 30 years until her retirement.
Avis was a communicant of St. Jude Church in Lincoln. She was also a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees. She enjoyed Classical music and quilting. Those that love her will always remember her outstanding sense of humor, adventurous personality, and devotion to her family.
She leaves three sons, Brian P. Flynn (Companion Muriel Benoit) of Cumberland, Kevin Flynn (wife Jacqueline) of Smithfield and Stephen Flynn (wife Christine) of Cumberland; her daughter, Susan Murphy (husband Joel)of Taunton, MA; her four beloved grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Avis's Life Celebration to be held with Visiting Hours on Sunday, November 15th from 4:00 to 7:00 PM and continue on Monday, November 16th, at 9 AM AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM in the St. Jude Church, Front Street, Lincoln. Burial will follow in the Mt. St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, and to ensure the safety of all, services will be held in accordance with State of Rhode Island guidelines for funeral services and graveside services. Funeral services will be able to be viewed via live stream for those who cannot attend (jjduffyfuneralhome.com), and on 90.7 FM for those who wish to attend but are required to remain in their vehicle.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Hope Health Philip Hulitar Hospice Care 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.
ONLINE MEMORIAL: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
J. J. Duffy Life Celebration Home
NOV
16
Visitation
09:00 AM
J. J. Duffy Life Celebration Home
NOV
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Jude Church
