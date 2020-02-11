The Providence Journal Obituaries
Avis (Metcalf) Morse


1922 - 2020
Avis (Metcalf) Morse Obituary
MORSE, AVIS (METCALF)
age 97 lifelong resident of Cranston, Venice, Florida and more recently the Village at Waterman Lake, passed away Sunday at Philip Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence, RI. Born in Plainfield, CT, she was the daughter of the late Avery and the late Beatrice (Campbell) Metcalf. She was the loving wife of the late Walter E. Morse. Avis met Walter while working at her grandmother's restaurant, Aunt Carrie's in Narragansett. They were married for 60 years before Walter passed away in 2003. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday February 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory can be made to Woodridge Congregational Church, 30 Jackson Rd. Cranston, RI 02920. For additional information and online condolences please visit www.carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 11, 2020
