Johnson, Jr., Axel Conrad
93, of Cranston, died on Friday, February 7, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Eileen M. (McConnell) Johnson. Born in Warwick, he was the son of the late Axel C. and Emmy (Alstead) Johnson, Sr.
Axel proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. He was employed as a Sales Representative and Manager for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company. He enjoyed Bowling and attending both the Cranston and Pilgrim Senior Centers.
He is survived by his loving companion, Natalie Sakula, his beloved children, Stephen P. Johnson and his wife Patricia of Atlanta, GA, and Karen E. Tremblay and her husband Louis of Hooksett, NH, two sisters, Arlene Cookson of Milford, MA and Ruth Johnson of Cranston, six grandchildren, Kurt, Renee, Lisa, Brian, Kevin and Kayla, and one great-grandson, Camden.
His Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11AM at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call prior to the service from 10-11AM. Interment will follow at St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to the , Home Office
225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, are greatly appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 11, 2020