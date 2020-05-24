|
FONSECA, AYRES JR.
84, of East Providence passed away on Tuesday May 19, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Dolores (DelSanto) Fonseca. Born in Providence he was the son of the late Ayres and Guiteria (Cunha) Fonseca. Ayres was a truck driver for Teamsters Local 251 and a US Army veteran. He was an avid boater and a faithful Red Sox and Patriots fan.
Besides his wife he was the devoted father of Edward Fonseca and his wife Rose, Steven Fonseca, Sandra Jones, Richard Fonseca and his wife Carol, Deborah Autiello and the late Ronald Fonseca and Sharon Nolli; loving grandfather of 14; loving great-grandfather of 24 and loving great-great grandfather of 4. He was the dear brother of the late Ethel Reis, Cecelia Miguel, John Fonseca and Edward Fonseca.
His funeral and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Hope Alzheimer's Center 25 Brayton Ave. Cranston, RI 02920.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 24, 2020