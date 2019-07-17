|
|
FLYNN, B. FRANCES
died unexpectedly at home on Monday, July 15, 2019. She was 80. Born in County Roscommon, Ireland she was a daughter of the late Dominick and Jane (Ryan) Flynn.
For 30 years Frances worked as the secretary and bookkeeper at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home in Providence and later in West Warwick.
A devout Catholic she was a communicant of Saint Raymond Church and formerly of Saint Maria Goretti Church in Pawtucket. She was an avid New England Patriots fan; especially of Tom Brady.
She is survived by her sister, Annie M. Gallogly of Providence and by her brother, John T. Flynn of County Roscommon, Ireland.
Calling hours Friday, July 19, from 9-10 AM at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick followed by a mass of Christian burial celebrated in St. Raymond Church, 1240 North Main Street, Providence at 11 AM. Burial will be in Mount Saint Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 17, 2019