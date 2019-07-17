The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Raymond Church
1240 North Main Street
Providence, RI
View Map
B. Frances Flynn Obituary
FLYNN, B. FRANCES
died unexpectedly at home on Monday, July 15, 2019. She was 80. Born in County Roscommon, Ireland she was a daughter of the late Dominick and Jane (Ryan) Flynn.
For 30 years Frances worked as the secretary and bookkeeper at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home in Providence and later in West Warwick.
A devout Catholic she was a communicant of Saint Raymond Church and formerly of Saint Maria Goretti Church in Pawtucket. She was an avid New England Patriots fan; especially of Tom Brady.
She is survived by her sister, Annie M. Gallogly of Providence and by her brother, John T. Flynn of County Roscommon, Ireland.
Complete obituary and remembrances at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 17, 2019
