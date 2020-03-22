|
SCHIAPO, BAMBINO
98, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the VA Medical Center, Providence. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary Rose (Cole) Schiapo. Born in Cranston, he was the son of the late Luigi and Angelina Schiapo.
Bambino was a decorated US Navy WWII disabled veteran as a B-24 tail gunner. He earned several Air Medals, American Campaign Medal, WWII Victory Medal and Distinguished Flying Cross. After his military service, he went on to start his own construction company, Schiapo Construction. He then served as a State Representative in his hometown of Cranston. Bambino was a member of various organizations such as, Italian-American War Veterans, Disabled American Veterans, VFW, American Legion and was the oldest living past-president of the St. Mary's Feast Society.
He is survived by his loving children, Louis A. Schiapo and his wife Charlotte of Cranston, Geraldine Rave and her husband Raymond of Coventry, David A. Schiapo, Sr. of Warwick and Raymond S. Schiapo of Cranston; cherished grandchildren, David Rave, Lori Rave, Louis Schiapo, Sandra Maddalena, David Schiapo, Jr. and Jackie Schiapo; great-grandchildren, Krista, Tayla, Nicholas, Sabrina, David III, Gina and the late Robert.
Bambino's visiting hours, funeral service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Disabled American Veterans- Department of Rhode Island, c/o 8 Seabreeze Lane, Warwick, RI 02886. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 22, 2020