Webber, Dr. Banice Mordecai
Banice Mordecai Webber, 94, died Wednesday May 27th, 2020 peacefully at his home, at Brookdale Battery Park in NYC, from complications relating to Parkinson's.
Banice Webber was born in Providence, RI on June 26, 1925, the only son of Joseph and Sarah Olch Webber. His younger sister, Judith Webber Meiselman, died in 2013. He attended Brown University and graduated from Tufts Medical School in 1947. He trained as a surgeon, like his father, and later in his medical career went on to become a Radiation Oncologist ultimately founding Radiation Oncology Associates in Providence, RI.
He married three times, to Helen Ross Webber (1952-1962), Sherry Polan Webber (1963-1999), and Marie Clarke (2014-2016). He is survived by his two daughters, Rachel Webber Ryser of Brooklyn NY, and Susan Webber Gatto of NYC and Park City, Utah; their spouses, Scott Ryser and James Gatto, and 4 grandchildren, Samuel Joel Ryser, Nina Sarah Ryser, Alexander Webber Gatto and Owen Edward Gatto. His two sons, Joel Benjamin Webber and Daniel Saul Webber predeceased him.
Banice served his country entering the Army in June 1943 prior to attending Tufts Medical School and was sent to Korea in 1952 as an Army surgeon. He was a Fellow in the Department of Radiation Oncology at Tufts New England Medical Center, an Attending Radiation Oncologist at Rhode Island Hospital, and a Member of the Brown University Medical School faculty. He was a Clinical Associate Professor Emeritus of Radiation Medicine at Brown University and an Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology at Tufts University School of Medicine. His long and distinguished medical career included stints as President New England Cancer Society, President New England Society of Radiation Oncology, President Miriam Hospital Staff Association, a Trustee of Miriam Hospital, Chairman Mediation Committee Rhode Island Medical Society, and Member of the Board of Trustees of Home and Hospice Care of Rhode Island. In addition, he authored and published numerous medical papers and articles. He retired in 2003 and in his later years tutored 4th and 5th grade children at the Paul Cuffee School, which he loved dearly.
A lifelong sailing enthusiast, photographer, intrepid traveler and occasional musician among many other interests, Banice loved clams, oysters, mussels and chowder almost as much as he loved the summer. His many friends, colleagues and patients were all familiar with his deep intellect, endless curiosity, sharp wit and humor. He was a devoted son, brother, husband, parent, delighted grandparent and above all, a man of science, who honored the traditions but charted his own path.
World circumstances have forced postponement of a funeral/memorial service. Eventually he will be buried in Providence, RI at Sons of Israel and David Cemetery. Donations will be gratefully accepted in his name at The American Cancer Society.
Banice Mordecai Webber, 94, died Wednesday May 27th, 2020 peacefully at his home, at Brookdale Battery Park in NYC, from complications relating to Parkinson's.
Banice Webber was born in Providence, RI on June 26, 1925, the only son of Joseph and Sarah Olch Webber. His younger sister, Judith Webber Meiselman, died in 2013. He attended Brown University and graduated from Tufts Medical School in 1947. He trained as a surgeon, like his father, and later in his medical career went on to become a Radiation Oncologist ultimately founding Radiation Oncology Associates in Providence, RI.
He married three times, to Helen Ross Webber (1952-1962), Sherry Polan Webber (1963-1999), and Marie Clarke (2014-2016). He is survived by his two daughters, Rachel Webber Ryser of Brooklyn NY, and Susan Webber Gatto of NYC and Park City, Utah; their spouses, Scott Ryser and James Gatto, and 4 grandchildren, Samuel Joel Ryser, Nina Sarah Ryser, Alexander Webber Gatto and Owen Edward Gatto. His two sons, Joel Benjamin Webber and Daniel Saul Webber predeceased him.
Banice served his country entering the Army in June 1943 prior to attending Tufts Medical School and was sent to Korea in 1952 as an Army surgeon. He was a Fellow in the Department of Radiation Oncology at Tufts New England Medical Center, an Attending Radiation Oncologist at Rhode Island Hospital, and a Member of the Brown University Medical School faculty. He was a Clinical Associate Professor Emeritus of Radiation Medicine at Brown University and an Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology at Tufts University School of Medicine. His long and distinguished medical career included stints as President New England Cancer Society, President New England Society of Radiation Oncology, President Miriam Hospital Staff Association, a Trustee of Miriam Hospital, Chairman Mediation Committee Rhode Island Medical Society, and Member of the Board of Trustees of Home and Hospice Care of Rhode Island. In addition, he authored and published numerous medical papers and articles. He retired in 2003 and in his later years tutored 4th and 5th grade children at the Paul Cuffee School, which he loved dearly.
A lifelong sailing enthusiast, photographer, intrepid traveler and occasional musician among many other interests, Banice loved clams, oysters, mussels and chowder almost as much as he loved the summer. His many friends, colleagues and patients were all familiar with his deep intellect, endless curiosity, sharp wit and humor. He was a devoted son, brother, husband, parent, delighted grandparent and above all, a man of science, who honored the traditions but charted his own path.
World circumstances have forced postponement of a funeral/memorial service. Eventually he will be buried in Providence, RI at Sons of Israel and David Cemetery. Donations will be gratefully accepted in his name at The American Cancer Society.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.