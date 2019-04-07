|
ADLER, BARBARA A. (Carney)
85, passed away, Friday, April 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Carl R. Adler. Born in Cumberland, RI on March 17, 1934. A daughter of the late Russell F. Carney and Ada B. (Kinney) Carney. She was the mother of C. Ralph Adler, Kenneth Adler, Bruce F. Adler, Michael T. Adler, Scott D. Adler, Gerald W. Adler, Jeffry H. Adler and Christopher W. Adler. The grandmother of Bryn, Caleigh, Ryan, Kurt, Nicholas, Neil, Matthieu, Jeremiah, Lauren, Caroline and Rachael Adler, Marissa DelSignore, Matthew Leveillee, and the late Caitlyn Adler. Great-grandmother of Sophia, Aubrie, and Tristan Adler, Emilia and Rosalie DelSignore, and Aria Leveillee. Her funeral will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11am in the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44), Greenville. Burial will be private. Visitation, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 4-8pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to Greenville Baptist Church, 582 Putnam Pike, Greenville, RI 02828 and also Smithfield Veterans' Memorial, 1 William Hawkins Trail, Greenville, RI 02828
