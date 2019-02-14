Home

Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
3rd Street
East Greenwich, RI
Barbara A. (Rollins) Bachand

Barbara A. (Rollins) Bachand Obituary
BACHAND, BARBARA A. (ROLLINS)
80, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019. She was the beloved wife for 57 years of James F. Bachand. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late William A. and Helen M. (Bates) Rollins. She had been a resident of East Greenwich for the past 43 years. Barbara was employed with Verizon for 36 years as a service representative, retiring in 1997. She was the beloved mother of James S. Bachand, and sister of William J. Rollins, Jean M. Felici, Elaine H. Chagnon, and Mary R. Relli.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10 AM from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM in Our Lady of Mercy Church, 3rd Street, East Greenwich. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Cedar Avenue, East Greenwich. Visiting hours Friday 4-7 PM. Memorial contributions to the , 260 West Exchange Street, Ste. 102B, Providence, RI 02903, or, Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 14, 2019
