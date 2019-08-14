|
Butler, Barbara A.
80, of Johnston, and formerly of Nelson Street, Providence, died peacefully Sunday afternoon at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late John C. "Jack" Butler, (Ret, PFD).
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late John and Natalie (Nardolillo) Vitulli, she lived in Providence most of her life before moving to Johnston several weeks ago.
Barbara was a Crossing Guard for the City of Providence for twenty one years and then worked as a clerk at the Providence Police Headquarters for four years before retiring in 1995. A staunch Democrat, she was a longtime member of the 5th Ward Democratic City Committee. Her Democratic roots go back many years, and Barbara was proud to have been chosen to be a Kennedy Girl, which was to accompany then Senator John F. Kennedy on his presidential campaign visit to Providence, Rhode Island in November, 1960. She was also a Past-President of the Elmhurst Little League and involved in many charitable and civic organizations.
She leaves her five sons, John C. Butler, III, (Ret. USMC, PFD Dispatcher), Michael J. Butler (USMC), David J. Butler, (Lt. PFD), Patrick K. Butler, and Brian E. Butler; two brothers, John Vitulli and Salvatore Vitulli; a sister, Evelyn Marocco; fifteen grandchildren; four step grandchildren and two great-granddaughters. She was a sister of the late Dolores DiChiara, Amelia Crook and Marie Mixner.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, at 10:00 am, in Saint Pius V Church, Eaton Street, Providence, to which relatives and friends are invited. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. Visiting hours Thursday, 3:00 - 7:00 pm. For on-line condolences, visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 14, 2019