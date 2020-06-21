Cute, Barbara A.

90, of Rumford, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was the wife of the late Robert M. Cute to who she was married for 63 years.

Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Nicholas and Anna (Schreiber) Conley.

Mrs. Cute was a communicant of Saint Margaret's Church and was also an active Eucharistic Minister. She was a 1953 graduate of Sturdy Memorial Nursing School. Mrs. Cute was a Registered Nurse for Rosewood Manor before retiring.

She leaves two daughters, Pamela Cute of East Providence, Cynthia McConaghy and her husband Francis of East Providence, four sons, Stephen Cute and his wife Christine of Rehoboth, Kevin Cute and his wife Siobhan of Providence, Jeffrey Cute and his wife Deborah of Warwick and Brian Cute and his wife Cynthia of Virginia, twelve grandchildren, Zoe Cute, Qwin Cute, Nicholas, Matthew and Ryan Langevin, Hunter Cute, Jeffrey Cute, Jr., Tyler James and Jamie Kelly, Connor, Rylie and Charlotte Cute, three great grandchildren, Cameron and Isabelle Langevin and Liam Cute. She was the grandmother of the late Erin Langevin and sister of the late Dorothy Abrames.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Saint Margaret's Church, Pawtucket Avenue, Rumford. Burial will be private. In lieu of flower donations can be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.



