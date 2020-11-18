DICHRISTOFARO, BARBARA A. (PICARD)
85, of Johnston and formerly of West Warwick, passed on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the West Shore Health Center. She was the wife of the late Gerard J. DiChristofaro (retired Col. Charlestown Police Dept.). Born in Warwick, she was a daughter of the late Arthur A. Picard Sr. and Lovina (Kosiba) Picard.
Much to Barbara's credit, she lived a full life; and always on her own terms. She was a voracious reader and she enjoyed shopping.
She was the mother of Brenda L. Vucci and her husband Charles J. Vucci, Esq. of Warwick. She is also survived by her grandson Andrew J. Vucci. Barbara was the sister of the late Arthur A. Picard Jr.
A Visiting hour will be Friday morning, November 20, 2020 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3) Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in Saint Mary Church, West Warwick. Interment at the Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation made in Barbara's memory to the American Heart Association
(www.heart.org
). iannottifh.com