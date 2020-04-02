|
|
FRAPPIER, Barbara A. (Conway)
96, of Cumberland, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Wife of the late Ronald F. Frappier, mother of Ronald Frappier, Mary Beaudette, James Frappier, Barbara Paquette, Peggy Caldwell, Kara Postle, the late Ellen Lebeuf and the late Stephen Frappier, sister of James Conway, and the late Margaret Lambert, Joan O'Neill, Francis Audette, John Conway Jr., Mary Catterall and Sr. Maria Francis Conway RSM. Barbara's Life Celebration will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in her memory to the Mary House Ministry, Monday Night Meal Kitchen, c/o St. Patrick Church, 244 Smith Street, Providence, RI 02908. FOR COMPLETE OBITUARY VISIT: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 2, 2020