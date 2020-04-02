Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 334-2300
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Frappier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. (Conway) Frappier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara A. (Conway) Frappier Obituary
FRAPPIER, Barbara A. (Conway)
96, of Cumberland, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Wife of the late Ronald F. Frappier, mother of Ronald Frappier, Mary Beaudette, James Frappier, Barbara Paquette, Peggy Caldwell, Kara Postle, the late Ellen Lebeuf and the late Stephen Frappier, sister of James Conway, and the late Margaret Lambert, Joan O'Neill, Francis Audette, John Conway Jr., Mary Catterall and Sr. Maria Francis Conway RSM. Barbara's Life Celebration will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in her memory to the Mary House Ministry, Monday Night Meal Kitchen, c/o St. Patrick Church, 244 Smith Street, Providence, RI 02908. FOR COMPLETE OBITUARY VISIT: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -