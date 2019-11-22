Home

Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
More Obituaries for Barbara Juskiewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. (Narkievich) Juskiewicz

Barbara A. (Narkievich) Juskiewicz Obituary
JUSKIEWICZ, BARBARA A., (NARKIEVICH)
Juskiewicz, Barbara A. (Narkievich), "Granny", 78, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at West Shore Health Center. Born in Buffalo NY, she was the daughter of the late Clinton and Louise (Williams) Buchanan. She was employed as an expeditor in the jewelry industry for many years before retiring. She is survived by her children, Paula Girardi, Paul Girardi, Catherine Dellatore and the late Robert DeSilva and Donna Guess; 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She was the grandmother of the late Alijah Lee. Visiting hours will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 1-3 pm with a service to follow at 3 pm in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the , 931 Jefferson Blvd., Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886, will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit theQuinnFuneralHome.Com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 22, 2019
