So very sorry to hear of Barbara's passing. She was a kind, loving, vibrant, faith-filled woman and it was a privilege to have known both Barbara and Jack. So many times I'd see the two of them sitting directly in front of me at morning Mass. They were such devoted members of the Mt. Carmel family. I am sure Jack and she are together once again. May the Lord give supernatural courage and strength to all the Kelleher family.

Anne (Grima) Mason

Acquaintance