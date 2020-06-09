RICARD, BARBARA A. (REYNOLDS)
85, of Cranston RI, passed away on June 5th, 2020 in her home, lovingly surrounded by her children and her sister. Daughter of the late Thomas Reynolds Sr. and Kathleen (Winn) Reynolds, she was the wife of the late Robert (Bob) J. Ricard to whom she was married for 43 years, and the mother of the late Robert S. Ricard. She is survived by her children: Paul Ricard and his wife Dee, Mary Henninger, Ann Tivey and her husband Bert, Kathleen Prudencio and her husband David, Stephen Ricard, and daughter-in-law Diane Ricard, as well as 14 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and 8 nieces and nephews. Barbara is also survived by brother Thomas Reynolds, Jr. and sister Kathleen (Kathy) Healey, who was her best friend.
Staring down the aisle of Blessed Sacrament Church, Providence, on October 27th,1956, Barbara was excited to be marrying Bob. He was the same boy who she remembered as sitting behind her in school, and occasionally throwing pebbles into her hair. Barbara could not have foreseen that over the course of the next 11 years, she and Bob would become the parents of six children.
It was under the shadow of the lofty bell tower of St. Paul Church in Edgewood that Barbara and Bob would raise their children. Barbara was a dedicated communicant of St. Paul Church for 56 years, serving as Religious Education Instructor, CYO Advisor, choir member, and Extraordinary Minister to the sick and homebound of the parish. Barbara worked for the Cranston School Department for more than 30 years and made many lifelong friends.
Barbara and Kathy had many adventures hiking, letterboxing, relaxing at the beaches, and exploring Rhode Island's many nooks and crannies. One of Barbara's most satisfying achievements, which she began at age 70, was completing the North South Trail hike with Kathy. Barbara would not allow health issues to deter her, as she and Kathy completed the 73-mile endeavor over a 10-year period.
Barbara's friends and family will recall her devotion to the Catholic faith and her love for music. While in her 70s, Barbara made a pilgrimage to the Holy Land, a powerful journey which was one of the highlights of her life. Barbara contributed over 1,000 volunteer hours to the Friends of St. Elizabeth's Home, where she also served as Treasurer. Throughout her life, Barbara spent much of her time knitting warm clothing for the poor. She and her friends frequently attended opera performances at the MET in New York, as well as performances with the Handel and Haydn Society in Boston.
Barbara will always be remembered for her dedication to family and faith as well as for her love, optimism and commitment to serving others. Barbara was a beloved member of her community, and will be dearly missed by all who knew the joy of her presence.
It is with great regret that due to current COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be private. If you would like to honor Barbara's legacy, donations in her name may be made to The Friends of Saint Elizabeth, c/o Saint Elizabeth Home, 1 St Elizabeth Way, East Greenwich, RI 02818. To leave condolence messages, please visit www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 9, 2020.