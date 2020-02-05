The Providence Journal Obituaries
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Mary Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Barbara A. (Caputo) Voccola

Barbara A. (Caputo) Voccola Obituary
VOCCOLA, BARBARA A. (CAPUTO)
87, passed away Tuesday February 4, 2020 at Miriam Hospital. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Helen (Turchetti) Caputo. Barbara leaves her children, Edward Voccola, Patricia Voccola Forte, Paul Voccola and Barbara Voccola and was the mother of the late Stephen Voccola. She was the mother-in-law of Rebecca Voccola. Her funeral and VISITATION will be held Friday morning from 8:30-10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Mary Church. For complete obituary please visit WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 5, 2020
