More Obituaries for Barbara-Ann Finizia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara-Ann Finizia

Barbara-Ann Finizia Obituary
Finizia, Barbara-Ann
Barbara-Ann Finizia, 72, of Simpsonville, SC, wife of Francis E. "Frank" Finizia, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020.
Born in Providence, RI, she was a daughter of the late William B. & Virginia Crosby Newman.
In addition to her husband, Frank, "Barb" is survived by her sons, Michael F. Finizia (Charity) of FL, and Thomas W. Finizia (Arlene) of SC; her daughter, Susan Crosby Pawling (James) of NE; grandchildren, Joseph W. Finizia, Genevieve H. Finizia, Adrian D. Finizia, Bella A. Finizia, and Cadence C. Pawling; two brothers, William B. Newman (Karen), and J. Paul Newman (Ralph); and one sister, Cynthia Kelly (Jay).
Due to the current CDC COVID-19 guidelines a memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at a future date. Those arrangements will be announced once finalized.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 5, 2020
