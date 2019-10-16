Home

Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
Barbara Ann (Dauray) Mullen

Barbara Ann (Dauray) Mullen Obituary
MULLEN, BARBARA ANN (DAURAY)
88, of Warwick, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. She was the wife of the late James W. Mullen
Barbara is survived by her beloved children: James Mullen, Karyn Green, Kevin Mullen and Terrence Mullen; 8 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
Visiting Hours on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 from 9:30 – 11 AM in THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave., Warwick followed by a Funeral Service at 11 in the funeral home. Burial in St. Ann Cemetery. Full obituary: www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 16, 2019
