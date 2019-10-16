|
MULLEN, BARBARA ANN (DAURAY)
88, of Warwick, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. She was the wife of the late James W. Mullen
Barbara is survived by her beloved children: James Mullen, Karyn Green, Kevin Mullen and Terrence Mullen; 8 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
Visiting Hours on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 from 9:30 – 11 AM in THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave., Warwick followed by a Funeral Service at 11 in the funeral home. Burial in St. Ann Cemetery. Full obituary: www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 16, 2019