1/
Barbara B. Northrop
1926 - 2020
NORTHROP, BARBARA B.,
93 of Barrington died Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was the wife of the late Sherwood "Bud" Northrop.
Born in Providence, Barbara was the daughter of the late William T. Brightman, Jr. and Marjorie H. (Almy) Brightman, and sister of the late William T. Brightman, III. She was a graduate of Hope High School and Pembroke College (Brown University).
Barbara leaves a son, David W. Northrop, a daughter, Susan Northrop-Meikle, and two grandchildren. She loved accounting and balanced the books for several companies including Susan's graphic design business. In addition to being a founding member of the "S&B" Club, Barbara enjoyed singing, playing the piano, humor, crossword puzzles and travel.
The funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to VNA of Care New England, Hospice Care, 51 Health Lane, Warwick, RI 02886 would be greatly appreciated. Visit smithmason.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 20, 2020
My sincerest condolences.
Dr. Robert Serinsky
Acquaintance
