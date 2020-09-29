1/1
Barbara Bing Kaplan
KAPLAN, BARBARA BING,
85, of Providence, RI, and Tucson, AZ, and formerly of Cleveland, Ohio passed away on September 24, 2020. A native of Cleveland, Mrs. Kaplan graduated from Laurel School in 1952 and from Barnard College in 1956.
In addition to her husband of 64 years, Sidmon J. Kaplan, she is survived by four children, Janice Kaplan (Michael Allen) of Washington, DC; Mary Jo Kaplan (Scott Triedman) of Providence; Doug Kaplan (Amy Kaplan) of Chicago, IL; and Linda Kaplan (Neal Steingold) of Providence. She was also the cherished grandmother of Satchel, Halle, Hudson, Natalie (Warren), Lucy, Cole, Cooper, Gil, Sarah and Benjamin. She was the daughter of Lucy (Joseph) and Louis S Bing Jr., and the step-daughter of Natalie Bing.
Mrs. Kaplan worked for many years alongside her husband who owned Landseair Travel, which was located in Halle's department store in downtown Cleveland. The Kaplans met at Flossie Shapiro's dancing school when they were 13. She was a volunteer at Blossom Music Center and the Cleveland Hearing & Speech Center and enjoyed playing golf, bridge and traveling the world with her husband. Her grandfather founded The Bing Company, which was one of Ohio's largest furniture companies.
A family funeral service will be held in Providence with burial at Swan Point Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Laurel School Library, 1 Lyman Circle, Shaker Heights, Ohio 44122. For online condolences, www.sugarmansinai.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sugarman Sinai Memorial Chapel
458 Hope Street
Providence, RI 02906
4013318094
