LINNELL, BARBARA C. (DUMICAN)
90, of Blackstone Boulevard, died Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Center, Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late John W. "Jack" Linnell.
Born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late Frank and Elsa (Rosenvik) Dumican, she had lived in Pawtucket for many years, before moving to Providence twenty-four years ago. Along with her late husband, she summered in Westport, Mass., and Naples, FL.
Mrs. Linnell was a graduate of Pawtucket West High School and Westbrook Junior College, Maine, and had worked as a laboratory technician before retiring.
She was a member of the Handicraft Club, Providence, the Acoaxet Club, Westport, and Newman Congregational Church, Rumford.
She is survived by her daughter, Kristen Gower of Rumford; and four grandchildren, Steven Gower, Allison Gower, John Gower and Peter Gower.
Her funeral service will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Historic Swan Point Chapel, 585 Blackstone Boulevard, Providence. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted, and her burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the R.I. Community Food Bank, 200 Niantic Avenue, Providence, R.I. 02907, or to the Barbara Linnell '48 Scholarship, c/o The University of New England Office of Institutional Advancement, 716 Stevens Avenue, Portland, ME 04103 would be appreciated.
For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 14, 2019