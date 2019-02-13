|
|
COIA, BARBARA
83, of Lincoln, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019. She was the wife of the late Joseph Coia. Born in Quincy, MA, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Josephine (Degnan) Meyer. Barbara worked as a book keeper and an interior decorator for years before retiring.
She is survived by two children, Joseph Coia of North Smithfield, and Julie LaBreche of Lincoln; one sister Frances Kennedy; one brother, Edward Meyer; and five grandchildren, Camille Knize, Corinne Coia, Alex LaBreche, Cecily Coia, and Emily LaBreche.
Her funeral will be held Friday at 9am from the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Saint Joseph Church, 1303 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will be in Saint Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours Thursday from 4-7PM in the O'Neill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Parkinson's Association of RI, PO Box 41659, Providence, RI, 02940, would be appreciated. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 13, 2019