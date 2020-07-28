1/1
Barbara E. (Harrington) Fargnoli
90, of Providence, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Golden Crest Nursing Home, North Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Fargnoli. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Vera (Chase) Harrington. Mrs. Fargnoli was a former board member of The Fogarty Center.
Barbara is survived by her loving children, Kathleen M. Iozzi and her husband Steven Sr., of North Providence, Claudia M. Porrazzo of West Warwick, Joseph J. Fargnoli of Cranston, predeceased by her two loving daughters Barbara M. Fargnoli and Rebecca M. Fargnoli. She was the cherished grandmother of Steven Iozzi Jr., Jessica Iozzi and Talia Fargnoli; great-grandmother of Madelynn Iozzi, Nicholas Iozzi Bamber. Barbara was the sister of Richard Harrington of Barrington, Edwin Harrington of Exeter, William Harrington of Maine, James Harrington of Maine, the late Doris Anderson and Henry Harrington.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, July 29th, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Pius Church, Providence. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are respectfully private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 245 Waterman St., Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
July 28, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. My condolences to the family. May she Rest In Peace.
Dorothy McCollough
Friend
