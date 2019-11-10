The Providence Journal Obituaries
81 of Cranston, passed away peacefully November 6, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Theodore H. Flad. Born in Providence a daughter of the late John E. and Helen M. (Martin) Kerfoot. She was an office worker for any years before retiring. Barbara's light of her life was her son Matthew and twin grandchildren, Jack and Bella. She enjoyed spending time by the water and taking long rides with her husband Ted. She had a love for animals and was especially fond of birds and the many Sheltie dogs she had as companions over the years. Besides her beloved husband,son and twin grandchildren, she is survived by her beloved daughter-in-law Danielle. Barbara was the sister of the late John E. Kerfoot Jr. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church 854 Providence St. West Warwick. Burial will be private. Calling hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Please share memories at www.WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 10, 2019
