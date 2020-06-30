Barbara E. (Albanese) Mannarelli
MANNARELLI, BARBARA E. (ALBANESE),
82, of North Providence, passed away on June 27, 2020 at Roger Williams Medical Center. She was the beloved wife of Leonard A. Mannarelli for 62 years.
She was the daughter of the late Mario and Olga (Vescuso) Albanese, and sister of the late Richard Albanese.
She was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother and was deeply devoted to her family. She had a zest for life, great sense of humor and shoes ready to dance.
She is survived by her sons Dr. Leonard A. Mannarelli, II and his companion Paula Franklin, Michael A. Mannarelli and his wife Judy, and her daughter Donna B. Marcaccio and her husband Paul, and two grandchildren Paul Marcaccio, Jr. and Michael Marcaccio.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, July 1 at 11 a.m. in St. Augustine Church, 639 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Providence. Burial in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket will be private.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 30, 2020.
June 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
