|
|
PACIA, BARBARA E. (DESPRES)
86, passed away at Heritage Hills Nursing Center on March 1, 2020. Barbara was born on March 28, 1933 in Lebanon, NH to the late Leo Arthur and Madeline (Bedford) Despres. She was the sister of the late Leo A. Despres, mother of the late Leslie L. Pacia, and former wife of the late Pasquale F. Pacia. Barbara worked as an RN at both Roger Williams Hospital and the VA in Providence. She is survived by her daughter, Andrea L. Pacia, her son, Battalion Chief Jeffrey T. Pacia, NPFD, and her sister, Elaine (Lawrence) Tucker; grandmother to Thomas J. (Delia) Pacia, Domenico and Nicholas Pacia; and great-grandmother to Cameron and Aelynn Pacia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. Ann's Church, 2 Russo St, Providence. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Burial will take place privately. For an online guestbook, please visit marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 5, 2020